In a nail-biting task for captaincy between Puneesh and Vikas; Vikas is declared the winner - making him the first captain of Bigg Boss season 11. Reeling with privilege of becoming captain, Vikas has managed to turn things around in the house, wherein tasks are assigned as per his wish.

Bigg Boss gives a special ‘adhikaar’ to the house captain, stating that Vikas has the ultimate power to send one person to the Kaalkothri. Without much deliberation, Vikas nominates Hina to spend the night in the jail and Hina retaliates by calling him a ‘Kaamchor Captain’, strongly implying that he does not deserve to be captain of the house. Hina who used to be Vikas’ confidant in the house, is now against his every action.

Meanwhile, in a surprising turn of events, arch-nemesis Shilpa and Vikas take the first step towards starting a new friendship. Shilpa pacifies the situation by advising Vikas to keep a calm and composed mind in order to survive in the house. Soon, an argument breaks between Shilpa and Arshi about cleanliness and hygiene in the house as Shilpa points out Arshi’s habit of leaving things lying around.

Amidst the arguments of the day, the contestants gathered in the lawn area to sing some of their favorite melodies. Sabyasachi puts his best foot forward and gives a special performance on ‘Maar daala’ as the rest of the contestants cheer him on. Finally, as the day comes to a close, gharwales and padosis have to nominate one person each to spend a night in the Kaalkothri alongside Hina.

Who do the gharwale and padosis nominate?