Vikram-Anjali’s ‘HUGE’ fight in Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka

By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jan 2017 01:01 PM

It will yet again be a battle zone for Vikram (Siddharth Shivpuri) and Anjali (Vaishali Takkar) in Colors’ popular show, Sasural Simar Ka (Rashmi Sharma Productions). 

Yes, the indifference between them re-surface now and then and this has actually made for an interesting watch. 

The coming episodes will see Anjali being eager to celebrate Vikram’s birthday in style!! With great plans for the D-day, she will buy a lot of expensive gifts for Vikram in order to see a smile on his face.

But alas!! This will only add fuel to the problems, as Vikram will immediately object to Anjali’s idea of spending money lavishly. 

As per sources, “Anjali will not only buy expensive gifts, but will also plan a party for the two in a big hotel. This will make Vikram furious and they will end up fighting.”

The fight will turn really nasty and ugly when Vikram will end up slapping Anjali.

OMG!!                                                                      

Will Vikram and Anjali reconcile before the birthday? Or will their love story see a setback? 

We buzzed the actors but they remained unavailable for comment. 

Watch this space for more updates.         

