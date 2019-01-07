News

Vikram Bhatt reveals Sanaya Irani’s angry mood via a funny video

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jan 2019 03:45 PM
MUMBAI: Sanaya Irani is one of the most loved television stars and she has a massive fan following. The actress is away from television for quite some time.  These days she is busy with her web series helmed by Vikram Bhatt, and she is in London shooting for the same. 

Recently, Vikram Bhatt shared a video with his fans and well-wishers.  In the video, he can be seen saying that Sanaya is in angry mood. But Sanaya says that she isn’t and Vikram says something in Bengali, Sanya also repeats it. 

This is the second time she has collaborated with Vikram Bhatt. Her earlier project with the director was Zindabaad, which was a huge success.

 
Tags > Vikram Bhatt, Sanaya Irani’s, Zindabad, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Debina and Gurmeet's Roman getaway!

more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal

poll

Do you think Dipika Kakar deserved to win Bigg Boss 12?

Dipika Kakar
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Erica looks best with?

Shaheer Sheikh, Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days