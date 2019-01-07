Vikram Bhatt reveals Sanaya Irani’s angry mood via a funny video

MUMBAI: Sanaya Irani is one of the most loved television stars and she has a massive fan following. The actress is away from television for quite some time. These days she is busy with her web series helmed by Vikram Bhatt, and she is in London shooting for the same.



Recently, Vikram Bhatt shared a video with his fans and well-wishers. In the video, he can be seen saying that Sanaya is in angry mood. But Sanaya says that she isn’t and Vikram says something in Bengali, Sanya also repeats it.



This is the second time she has collaborated with Vikram Bhatt. Her earlier project with the director was Zindabaad, which was a huge success.



