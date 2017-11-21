The charming Vikram Singh Chauhan aka Vyom from Ek Deewaana Tha on Sony TV is a director’s actor who believes in going an extra mile to get into the skin of the character.

In the upcoming episode of Ek Deewaana Tha, Vikram will be seen playing a guitar to serenade Sharanya (Donal Bisht).

Vikram got so involved in the act that he ended up hurting his fingers badly and had blood oozing out!

But that didn’t deter the man from shooting and he kept strumming until the shot was given an okay.

Vikram said, “Acting for me is not merely a profession, it’s also my passion. It’s a constant endeavour for me to deliver my best. While shooting for the sequence, I was required to strum the strings of the guitar constantly as I sing a song to appease Sharanya. After the completion of the shot, I went back to my vanity. It is then when I realized that my fingers were bleeding! I was so engrossed while shooting that it did not strike me that I had hurt myself. The crew quickly provided first aid which was a relief.”