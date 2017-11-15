The ever so charming, Vikram Singh Chauhan aka Vyom from Ek Deewaana Tha (Sony TV) is climbing charts of popularity not only in India but abroad too! And this can be proved as he enjoyed several fan moments on his recent holiday in Hong Kong.

Vikram was more than happy to oblige his fans and was spotted interacting and posing for photo opportunities.

He averred, “It was really nice to meet my fans. Honestly speaking, I was not expecting this but it feels great to know that our shows are not only being watched by the Indian audience living abroad but the citizens too. As an actor, it is important for us to know what our viewers feel about our show and interacting with them gives us a direct feedback on our work. This helps us improvise and continue to provide our best. I had a fantastic time with my fans and I posted some of the photos on my social networking page as well. I look forward to their continued support and love.”

Keep up the good work Vikram!