Vin Rana REACTS on being OUSTED from Colors’ Kawach Mahashivaratri

MUMBAI: Actor Vin Rana, who became popular with his character of Purab in Kumkum Bhagya, was also playing the parallel lead in Colors’ Kawach Mahashivaratri.



However, as per the reports in media, the actor is out of Kavach. The makers have decided to change the storyline. Apparently, Vin wasn’t aware about the changes until three days ago. The show will now revolve around Namik Paul and Deepika Singh.



We reached out to Vin and asked if he was upset with his sudden exit from the show. He replied, 'Well, more than being upset, I am shocked. I got to know about my exit from the show three days ago, and I have already wrapped-up my shoot yesterday. Everyone on the sets was shocked. But, whatever little I shot, I enjoyed being a part of the show. I wish my role was longer, but never mind. I gave my 100 percent, and I have no regrets. It was lovely working with the team and I wish them all good luck.'



Vin made his acting debut with Star Plus's historical series Mahabharat. He was later seen in Ek Hasina Thi and Vishkanya Ek Anokhi Prem Kahani. He is now seen as Purab Khanna in Kumkum Bhagya, which is one of the most popular shows on television and stars Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles.