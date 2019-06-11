Vinay Waikul directs ALTBalaji’s M.O.M-Mission Over Mars

MUMBAI: After the directorial success of ALTBalaji’s The Test case, Vinay Waikul is all set to show his exceptional direction for ALTBalaji’s new entity M.O.M.- Mission Over Mars. The show is an intriguing narrative on a quartet of brilliant women scientists who chart the journey of ISA (Indian Space Agency) Mission on Mars right from inception to execution. M.O.M will see ace actors like Mona Singh, Sakshi Tanwar, Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghoshi playing pivotal roles in the lead along with many other brilliant actors from the industry.



Speaking on his most recent directorial venture Vinay Waikul said, “The show is about the reality of life, and also that dreams are not controlled by reality. If you believe in yourself, nothing is impossible to achieve. ALTBalaji gives you immense creative liberty to develop what you imagine. Working with ALTBalaji is always a great experience, and it’s great to collaborate with the platform and Ekta again.”



Showcasing the multi-dimensional lives they lead as wives, daughters, mothers and space scientists, the series focuses on how the four ladies decimate all obstacles, both social and scientific, making India proud.