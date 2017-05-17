Hot Downloads

Vindu Dara Singh joins 'Rudra Ke Rakshak'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 May 2017 11:25 AM

Actor Vindu Dara Singh has been roped in to appear in popular TV show "Rudra Ke Rakshak".

Vindu, who has previously appeared in shows like "Bigg Boss 3", "Welcome -- Baazi Mehmaan-Nawaazi Ki" and "Betaal Pachisi", will be seen in the celebrity special episode of "Rudra Ke Rakshak".

"I have seen a few episodes of the show and it has an enthralling storyline. I will enter in a celebrity special episode of ‘Rudra Ke Rakshak' where I will be essaying the role of Preto Ka Raja. My presences in the show will surely mark a twist in the tale which is not to be missed watching," Vindu said in a statement.

Vindu, son of late wrestler and actor Dara Singh, has already started shooting for the BIG Magic show and his entry will be aired soon.

(Source: IANS)

