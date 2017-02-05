Hot Downloads

Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil
News

Vineet Raina to enter Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil

By TellychakkarTeam
05 Feb 2017 12:12 AM

The news of Adaa Khan making her way in popular daily Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, has definitely got viewers excited. And now, we have information that another talented actor is all set to join the cast of the Star Plus’ show.

The Balaji Telefilms soap will see popular actor Vineet Raina playing a pivotal role.

As viewers know, Adaa will play a smart modern woman in the tale who will have a huge influence on Naina (Drashti Dhami). Vineet will play her handsome, suave, supporting husband.

Shared a source, “Adaa and Vineet will play a loving couple who will meet Naina, and how this encounter will change Naina’s life will be for viewers to see.”

Seems like it’s going to be too much fun in Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil soon.

