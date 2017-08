Actor Vineet Raina has been roped in to play a police officer in upcoming TV show "Ishq Mein Mar Jawan".



"I have already started shooting for this new show in Manali. This time around I am yet again playing a very different character of a police officer," Vineet said in a statement.



The show, which will soon be aired on Colors, features Arjun Bijlani and Aalisha Panwar in the lead.



Vineet has appeared in shows like "Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil", "Punar Vivah", "Udaan" and "Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi".

(Source: IANS)