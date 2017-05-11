Vipul Gupta bags Star Plus’ Aarambh

It’s time to start...aaramabh of something royal on Star Plus.

After winning the world with the production and content of Mahabharat and Siya Ke Ram, the #1 GEC is working on another magnum opus show Aarambh.

Based on the pre-medieval times and the war between the Aryans and Dravidians, the project is being helmed by the talented sister-brother jodi of Srishti and Goldie Behl, under their banner Rose Audio Visuals.

Super model and Bollywood star Rajneish Duggal will play the male protagonist, while southern starlet Karthika Nair (as reported by Tellychakkar.com) will play the lead role of the strong warrior princess.

As readers would know, veteran actress Tanuja will make her TV debut with the serial, while other actors like Joy Sengupta, Hannssa Singh will also play pivotal roles.

Now, we have been told that dashing actor Vipul Gupta, who was part of Meri Bhabhi, and last seen in Vikram Bhatt’s erotic web series Maya, has bagged an important role in the historical saga.

The actor will be part of the Aryan dynasty and will be a close associate of Rajneish’s character. His role will be a multi-shaded one, with a lot of interesting angle to it.

When we called Vipul, he refused to talk about the matter.

