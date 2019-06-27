News

Vipul Roy to play the male lead in &TV’s Naye Shaadi Ke Siyape

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
27 Jun 2019 07:33 PM

MUMBAI: &TV is bringing second season of Shaadi Ke Siyape, which is titled Naye Shaadi Ke Siyape. The show will be produced by Shourya Films and helmed by famous writer duo Vishal Watwani and Renu Watwani.

TellyChakkar has learned that the show will feature F.I.R and Dr. Madhumati On Duty fame Vipul Roy as the male lead. He will play the character of Bunty, a street-smart con man. The show will also feature actors Neha Bagga and Shahbaz Khan in pivotal roles.

As per the storyline, Mubarak Khan (Shahbaz) owns a wedding planning company. Bunty and Babli (Neha) try all possible ways to execute tricky and complicated weddings.

We could not get through to Vipul for a comment.

