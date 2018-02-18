Virat to kidnap Kesar; Devi to re-marry Adhiraj in Jeet Gayi...

We are back again with yet another update from Zee TV’s Jeet Gayi Toh More (Jay Production).

Recently, we wrote about how Adhiraj (Krrip Suti) threw Devi (Yesha Rughani) and Virat (Sahil Uppal) out of the house after he doubted them having an affair. To enter the house once again, the duo has strategized a clever plan.

Subsequently, Adhiraj has agreed to marry Kesar and trying all the possibilities to stop the wedding, Devi will disguise as a banjaran while Virat will don a Rajasthani tantrik.

In the coming episodes, Virat will kidnap Kesar and lock her inside a room. Devi will dress up as a bride and will re-marry Adhiraj, who is unaware that the girl he is getting married to is not Kesar but Devi herself.

The wedding will be followed by a muh-dikhai ceremony where Heera will try to lift Devi’s ghunghat and it is here that Virat will intervene disguised as tantrik. He will ask them not to lift the ghunghat at the moment as it could attract misfortune.

How will Adhiraj react when he will get to know about Devi’s plan?