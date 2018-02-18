Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Virat to kidnap Kesar; Devi to re-marry Adhiraj in Jeet Gayi...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Feb 2018 01:00 PM

We are back again with yet another update from Zee TV’s Jeet Gayi Toh More (Jay Production). 

Recently, we wrote about how Adhiraj (Krrip Suti) threw Devi (Yesha Rughani) and Virat (Sahil Uppal) out of the house after he doubted them having an affair. To enter the house once again, the duo has strategized a clever plan. 

Subsequently, Adhiraj has agreed to marry Kesar and trying all the possibilities to stop the wedding, Devi will disguise as a banjaran while Virat will don a Rajasthani tantrik. 

In the coming episodes, Virat will kidnap Kesar and lock her inside a room. Devi will dress up as a bride and will re-marry Adhiraj, who is unaware that the girl he is getting married to is not Kesar but Devi herself. 

The wedding will be followed by a muh-dikhai ceremony where Heera will try to lift Devi’s ghunghat and it is here that Virat will intervene disguised as tantrik. He will ask them not to lift the ghunghat at the moment as it could attract misfortune. 

How will Adhiraj react when he will get to know about Devi’s plan? 

Tags > Zee TV, Jeet Gayi Toh More, Jay Production, Yesha Rughani, re-marry, kidnap, Sahil Uppal, Krrip Suti,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Showt to choose the Tellychakkar
Showters' choice Star of the Week
Winner will be announced on Monday

Slideshow

Celebs attend Karan Veer-Barkha starrer '...

Celebs attend Karan Veer-Barkha starrer 'Couple of Mistakes' launch
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Rucha Gujrati
Rucha Gujrati
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?

Which rumoured TV couple should finally go public?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days