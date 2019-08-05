Vish to take leap

MUMBAI: Vish, which airs on Colors, has made an audience for itself. The supernatural TV series showcases the story of Vishkanya - a crossbreed of human and snake, Vishaili and Vishal. The show has kept the audience hooked to the TV screens with its dark storyline and supernatural elements.



Now, the makers have planned to bring some twists in the narrative. They have planned a leap in the show. According to the recent track, Sabrina will try to kill Aaliya. In order to escape from Sabrina, Aaliya will start running to save her life. While she is running, she'll slip from a cliff but will manage to hold on to a tree branch. At this point, Sabrina will come and ensure that Aaliya falls from the cliff. After that, the show will take a one month leap and it will be seen that Sabrina and Aditya are sharing a cozy dance with each other. In the upcoming track, Sabrina will kill Mohit and poison Aditya to make him do things at her will.



