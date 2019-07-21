News

Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli get into ANOTHER fight


By TellychakkarTeam
21 Jul 2019 12:30 PM

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye 9 will premiere tonight on Star Plus.

One of the major attractions of the show is that it has brought ex-couples together to participate as contestants. This year, the makers have brought on board five real-life and five former couples. 

Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli are one of the most talked-about ex-couples on the show.

The duo met on the sets of Colors’ Chandrakanta and fell in love. However, they called it quits after a brief period of time.

As per reports, Madhurima and Vishal had a huge argument during Nach Baliye 9 discussions and rehearsals. Vishal confirmed having an argument with Madhurima to a leading media house.

However, we have heard that they have yet again indulged in a spat during the shoot of the premiere.

A source confirmed this to a leading media portal and said, 'Madhurima and Vishal again had an argument on the sets over something, following which Vishal was seen walking out. The two keep bickering every now and then, and the production is finding it difficult to deal with this ex-couple.'

Also, in an interview, Vishal stated that he was not willing to take up the show earlier. He said, 'They gave me that security, and so I finally relented. I have always loved Nach Baliye, and I thought it was a big opportunity for me. I couldn’t let it go because of this one hindrance.'

past seven days