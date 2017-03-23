Hot Downloads

I would like to get naughty with Sujay Reu: Neha Pednekar

Vishal Dadlani's 'item dancer' moves on Indian Idol 9!

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Mar 2017 04:26 PM

The set of Indian Idol 9 resounded with the beaming personality of  talented music director Vishal Dadlani who is known  for his high energy music and great sense of  humor.  It was during the shoot that it was also revealed that Farah Khan and Vishal Dadlani have been friends for years and one could make that out from the camaraderie. In fact, Farah had something very interesting to say on the very famous item number ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ which was composed by Vishal – Shekhar.

While the shoot was on, Farah Khan revealed that there is a hidden item girl in Vishal Dadlani as the way he could sing the song and say ‘What’s my name’, even Sunidhi Chauhan couldn’t perform it.

A source from the set reveals, Vishal got on stage along with Sonakshi and sang ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ and Sonakshi did the steps of the song. The singer was so excited that he requested someone to hold the mike so that he could do the step correctly.”
 
It was fun all the way as Farah Khan and Vishal Dadlani brought down the house with their banter and interesting conversation.  

Watch this episode of Indian Idol 9, this Sunday only on Sony Entertainment Television!

