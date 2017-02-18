Vishal Puri RESURRECTED in Naagin 2

Colors' popular weekend thriller Naagin 2 (Balaji Telefilms) has recently seen a series of deaths.

But now the show will see a character coming again from the dead!!!

Yes, that will be actor Vishal Puri aka Vikram, the King of Mahishmatis.

Vikram who was earlier killed by Shivangi (Mouni Roy) will be shown being treated in the Mahishmati Kingdom post which he will get alive.

As per a reliable source, "Vikram will emerge with special powers. And his return will make Shivangi petrified."

And Vikram will be hell-bent in telling all about Shivangi being a Naagin.

How and at what point will this truth be revealed by Vikram?

We buzzed Vishal Puri and he confirmed his return in Naagin 2.

Watch for his comeback in tonight's episode.