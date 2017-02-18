Hot Downloads

Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Pooja Sharma
Pooja Sharma
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh

quickie
Vaibhav Singh

I prefer love over lust: Vaibhav Singh

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which is your FAVOURITE new jodi?

Which is your FAVOURITE new jodi?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Vishal Puri RESURRECTED in Naagin 2

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Feb 2017 02:15 PM

Colors' popular weekend thriller Naagin 2 (Balaji Telefilms) has recently seen a series of deaths.

But now the show will see a character coming again from the dead!!!

Yes, that will be actor Vishal Puri aka Vikram, the King of Mahishmatis.

Vikram who was earlier killed by Shivangi (Mouni Roy) will be shown being treated in the Mahishmati Kingdom post which he will get alive.

As per a reliable source, "Vikram will emerge with special powers. And his return will make Shivangi petrified."

And Vikram will be hell-bent in telling all about Shivangi being a Naagin.

How and at what point will this truth be revealed by Vikram?

We buzzed Vishal Puri and he confirmed his return in Naagin 2.

Watch for his comeback in tonight's episode.

Tags > Vishal Puri, Naagin Season 2, Naagin 2, Colors, Mouni Roy, Ada Khan, Balaji Telefilms,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top