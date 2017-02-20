Hot Downloads

Vishal Puri takes to ‘political campaigning’

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Feb 2017 07:27 PM

Vishal Puri, who recently returned to the Naagin bandwagon to play his evil role of the King of Mahishmatis, is on a campaigning spree in Nagpur and Amravati for the upcoming municipal corporation elections. 

Yes, the actor has recently gotten into a political route, and is campaigning for a BJP candidate in the above place. 

Celebrities and politics actually go hand in hand, and contesting parties do take the help of the popular celebrities to reach out to the masses!! 

And the same happened with Vishal Puri!! The contesting BJP candidate loves the show Naagin, and Vishal was invited as a celebrity for this campaign.

Wow!!                                       

Says Vishal, “The minister and his family love to watch Naagin, and they like my work on the whole too. Hence they invited me to campaign for BJP to get some extra crowd support.”

This came in as a blessing for Vishal, who in itself is a big BJP supporter!! “I do support Modi; hence I supported this cause too. And I think it worked. It was a sell-out crowd.”

Talking about the candidate, Vishal explains, “This candidate is very genuine, and hardworking. He does a lot of social work and I am sure he will change the face of his area if he gets selected, which I think he will on 23rd.”

Job well done, Vishal!!

