Television’s hottie Vishal Singh is having an idyllic stay in Indonesia. After having a successful career in India, Singh is tasting fame in the neighbouring country.

Well, Vishal’s success in Indonesia is not the only reason why he is having a great time over there.He is reportedly dating an Indonesian celebrity Jessica Iskandar. None of them have yet openly accepted their relationship; however, in a chat with a web portal, Vishal did talk about the lady. He said, “I just want to say that Jessica has made me realise that I had an empty space in my life for a long time which she has filled. I am a better person because of her. She is the sweetest and I am lucky to have a girl like her in my life.”

However, their Instagram accounts have enough evidence to prove their romance.

On Instagram, Vishal posted a picture of a girl’s wrist inked with his name. The tattoo is indeed beautiful but what raised our eyebrows is that, the girl who got the tattoo is none other than his alleged girlfriend, Jessica.

Here have a look at the picture.

Vishal also went Live with Jessica just few hours after posting the story but later the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor deleted the story, God knows for what reasons.

Well, all we would like to say to the duo is that pyaar kiya toh darna kya!