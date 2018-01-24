Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Vishal Vashishtha's special treat for 'Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki' team

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jan 2018 12:48 PM

Mumbai, 24 January, 2018: Actor Vishal Vashishtha surprised his team of "Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki" when he made lunch for all of them.

"With my recently found passion for cooking, I thought of surprising everyone on the sets. I was merely experimenting with a lot of dishes, but what best I could make was biryani. So, I made biryani for my people," Vishal said in a statement.

The actor, who essays a chef in the Star Bharat show, added: "Being inspired by Kanhaiya, I turned bawarchi on the set for a day. It turned out to be a successful recipe as everyone loved the food on the set."

Tags > Vishal Vashishtha, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki, Star Bharat, special treat, Bawarchi,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Pearl V Puri
Pearl V Puri
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Gia Manek
Gia Manek
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai

guess who
Dear Kaira!
guess more Click Here

quickie
Prapti Chatterjee

Once at a party in Goa an Israeli girl kind of hit on me: Prapti Chatterjee

more quickie Click Here

poll

Are you excited to watch Luv Tyagi in Splitsvilla 11?

Are you excited to watch Luv Tyagi in Splitsvilla 11?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you watch Bhootu without Sana and Kinshuk?

Sana and Kinshuk
previous polls Click Here

past seven days