Vishamber leads Abeer to Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

22 Aug 2019 08:16 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke will witness high-voltage drama.

It was earlier seen that Meenakshi manipulates Mishti and sends her away.

However Meenakshi’s plan backfires as Abeer makes her get Kunal married to Kuhu.

Abeer finally unites Kunal and Kuhu and then starts his search for Mishti.

He fails to find her and thus asks Vishamber for her whereabouts.

Vishamber reveals that Mishti is all set to board the flight.

Abeer thus rushes to stop her.

Will he make it in time?

Stay tuned to know.

