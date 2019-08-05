Vishwajeet Pradhan to make a comeback with SAB TV's Tenali Rama

MUMBAI: Talented actor Vishwajeet Pradhan, who is known for his stints in shows like Maryada and Ek Boond Ishq and films like Yalgaar, Raaz, Karam, Zeher, Zakhm, and Lamhaa, will soon his comeback on television.



According to our sources, the actor is returning to the small screen with SAB TV's Tenali Rama.



The epic drama, which is produced by Contiloe Pictures, is heading for a 20-year leap. Lead actor Krishna Bharadwaj who plays the title character, will be seen essaying the role of his grown-up son, Bhaskar.



Vishajeet will play the negative lead role of Kaikala.



We tried reaching out to Vishwajeet, but he remained unavailable for a comment.



Also, as per reports, actor Manav Gohil, who played King Krishnadevaraya has quit the show. Shakti Anand will step in as the new king, Balakumaran.



Here's wishing the actors good luck on their new journey!