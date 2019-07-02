Vivaan Shah is a peace maker!

MUMBAI: Nothing strengthens friendship better than a good fight...or so they say. But an example of this was created on the sets of MX Original ‘Only for Singles’ when Aman Uppal and Gulshan Nain got into an uncontrollable fight! And guess what? Our very own Vivaan Shah was peace maker for this one!



Talking about the fight Gulshan says, “I remember that Aman and I, we had a huge brawl on the sets of ‘Only For Singles.’ It stirred due to a small misunderstanding but it escalated very quickly from thereon. And, all of sudden we were sworn enemies. Vivaan was the one who pacified both of us. The funniest part of the incident was Vivaan asked us to lay low on the fight and inform no one, but he himself went and told everyone about the incident. But, thanks to this fight, the bond that Aman and I share has grown so much and we became good buddies.”



"Sometimes tension and discord thickens people like family. That’s what happened with Gulshan and me. We were new to 'Only For Singles' schedule and there was this particular sequence which got us both tensed. We were so snappy and almost fought. But then in hindsight, that incident also made us brothers” emoted Aman.



"I vividly remember the fight that Aman and Gulshan had. It stirred due to a minor misunderstanding but intensified quickly. At once, we were all discussing about the schedule and the next thing we all knew was that they were fighting. I had to come in between to stop the fight and asked them to lay low on the fight. It was more like calming two kids down. But, it's only after the fight that Aman and Gulshan grew closer", said Vivaan.



Sometimes it’s the little fights like these that end up bringing you all the more closer. And, MX Player’s show ‘Only For Singles’ captures this and much more. It is a coming-of-age web series that highlights the reality of the lives of singles. Following the journey of the struggles of six friends, the show invariably questions them at every step in their lives. ‘Only For Singles’ will entertain you and take you on a never-seen-before but most definitely a relatable journey.



Only For Singles will stream only on MX Player on 28th June, 2019 for free!