Vivan Bhatena embraces fatherhood

Vivan took on to his Instagram account and shared the good news of the birth in a very innovative way. He introduced her to his social media followers just as popular character Daenerys Targaryen was introduced in Games of Thrones.

He shared the adorable photo of the little angle and captioned it saying, 'Princess Nivaya Bhathena of the house Palat born during the storm, last of her name, the untanned, pooper of Dragons, breaker of toys and Khaleesi of Jhapas and future Queen of the Puppies and sister of the White Walker Muffin, keeper of papa/mama on the nights watch, was born on June 9. Please send us your blessings.'

Vivan is a very successful model and has featured in the video of popular song 'Maine Payal Hai' by Falguni Pathak.

He has also acted in TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Maayka, as well as movies like Dangal and Judwa 2. He will be next seen on-screen in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi.