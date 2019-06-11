News

Vivan Bhatena embraces fatherhood

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jun 2019 07:25 PM
MUMBAI: Actor Vivan Bhatena on Tuesday announced the birth of his daughter, who has been named Nivaya, in a Game of Thrones way. She was born on June 9th to Vivan and his wife Nikhila.

Vivan took on to his Instagram account and shared the good news of the birth in a very innovative way. He introduced her to his social media followers just as popular character Daenerys Targaryen was introduced in Games of Thrones.

He shared the adorable photo of the little angle and captioned it saying, 'Princess Nivaya Bhathena of the house Palat born during the storm, last of her name, the untanned, pooper of Dragons, breaker of toys and Khaleesi of Jhapas and future Queen of the Puppies and sister of the White Walker Muffin, keeper of papa/mama on the nights watch, was born on June 9. Please send us your blessings.'

Vivan is a very successful model and has featured in the video of popular song 'Maine Payal Hai' by Falguni Pathak.

He has also acted in TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Maayka, as well as movies like Dangal and Judwa 2. He will be next seen on-screen in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi.

Tags > Vivan Bhatena, Game Of Thrones, character Daenerys Targaryen, Maine Payal Hai, Falguni Pathak, Dangal and Judwa 2, Walker Muffin, Games of Thrones,

