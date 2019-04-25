News

Vivek Dahiya and Aditi Bhatia battle it out on THIS show

MUMBAI: Former co-stars Vivek Dahiya and Aditi Bhatia soon will be seen in Colors’ celebrity cooking show, Kitchen champions.

Both Vivek and Aditi had worked together in the TV series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and now they will be seen together again but in a cooking show.

On Wednesday, Aditi took to her Instagram handle and shared some fun pictures from the sets of Kitchen Champions. Some of the pictures feature her posing like a diva, while the others feature her posing in a fun way with Vivek Dahiya and the host of the show, Aditya Narayan. She sported a blue and white checked dress which she teamed up with white shoes.

Both the actors were accompanied by their mothers and were pitted against each other for the crown of Kitchen Champions. Finally, Aditi and her mother won the crown.  

Here take a look at the post shared by Aditi:

View this post on Instagram

Today at #KitchenChampion

A post shared by Aditi Bhatia (@aditi_bhatia4) on

