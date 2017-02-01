Hot Downloads

Vivek Dahiya to get his love interest in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

SrividyaRajesh's picture
By SrividyaRajesh
01 Feb 2017 11:06 PM

Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Balaji Telefilms) will see a new entry, that of a girl opposite ACP Abhishek (Vivek Dahiya).

Actress Benazir Shaikh who has done movies like Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Agdam Bagdam Tigdam will be seen playing the character.

As per sources, "This new track will bring in freshness. Benazir will play Divya, a girl from Bhopal, confident in her approach. She will go on to play the love interest of ACP."

We buzzed the channel spokesperson for a confirmation, but did not reach out to them.

Benazir has started shoot and her entry will be aired this week.

