Vivek Dahiya Sweats It Out At The Gym With His Father

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Jun 2019 05:02 PM

MUMBAI: Time and a ticket to good health are definitely the best Father's Day gift a child could possibly give their dad. A few days ahead of Father's Day, actor Vivek Dahiya takes his father to the gym for an energizing workout. 

Vivek, who was last seen in Qayamat Ki Raat, took to Instagram to share a post-workout picture of him with his uber-cool dad with a caption that read, 'Pehle din hi swag?! #LikeSonLikeFather #UltaPulta'. It is safe to say that good looks definitely run in the family. 



While Father's Day will be celebrated on June 16, across the globe, Vivek and his father are surely giving us serious father-son workout goals. 
