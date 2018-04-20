Home > Tv > Tv News
Vivek Mushran replaces Sharib Hashmi in Bodhi Tree’s next

Vinay MR Mishra's picture
By Vinay MR Mishra
20 Apr 2018 06:30 PM

MUMBAI: Replacements in the entertainment industry are not a new thing. Till the time a project goes on floors, it is seldom that there are no changes implemented in the casting infact, changes occur even after the project goes on floors. TellyChakkar was the one to break the news of Bodhi Tree’s upcoming project on digital platform Viu. The OTT platform that has been ruling the internet space will come up with the series with the theme of music.

As per the report Phullu fame Sharib Hashmi was supposed to play the male protagonist. 

However, according to the latest updates, Hashmi has opted out of the project. Sharib was facing date issues due to which he couldn’t commit to the web-original.

The makers have also finalized an actor to replace Hashmi. According to TellyChakkar’s exclusive information, Vivek Mushran has bagged the primary character. The 48 year Indian actor has been part of many iconic projects on both the spaces – television and the silver screen. This will be his first stint on the digital medium. He is still remembered for his fantasy-sitcom Son Pari and was last seen in 2017’s Vidya Balan starrer Begum Jaan.

The project is tentatively titled Jaatstars and the shooting has already begun.

What do you think about Vivek Mushran and Sharib Hashmi?

Apart from Vivek, the other cast, as TellyChakkar earlier reported, comprises of Tiger Zinda Hai fame Paresh Pahuja, Roadies fame Sahil Anand and Sheetal Thakur. It is directed by Behen Hogi Teri fame Ajay K Pannalal.

When we contacted Vivek, he confirmed the news with us. When we quizzed him more, he asked us to call him later.

