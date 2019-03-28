Vivian Dsena’s beautiful clicks of Rubina Dilaik

MUMBAI: Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is one of the most loved shows on television. The audience really connects to the serial because of the interesting storyline and great performances by Rubina and Vivian.



In the social media context, Throwback Thursday is a phrase used when one shares some old photos.



Ace actress Rubina shared some throwback photos where she looks beautiful and stunning. The pictures are so well captured that they look like they have been clicked by a professional.



Well, the pictures were clicked by none other than her co-star Vivan. Rubina shared the post and captioned it saying, ‘This is a #throwbackthursday #special for all #haya #fans ...... You wanna know why??? Lemme tell you : @viviandsena clicked these ! This is our little token of gratitude to All #haya and #shakti #fans ! Thank you Mr. Dsena.’