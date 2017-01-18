Hot Downloads

Vividha to contemplate divorcing Ravish in Jaana Na Dil Se Door

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jan 2017 01:57 PM

The love story of Atharv (Vikram Singh Chauhan) and Vividha (Shivani Surve) will see a shocking twist in the coming days of Jaana Na Dil Se Door (Star Plus and Beyond Dreams).

With Atharv finally regaining his memory, he will now want to go ahead and solemnise his relationship with Vividha. But the girl, who is already married to Ravish (Shashank Vyas), would be left in a fix.

Shares a source, “Atharv would express his eagerness to marry and begin life afresh. Though inclined to, Vividha would fail to talk about her current marriage truth to Atharv."

Lost in her thoughts, Vividha would decide to meet her mother Uma (Aparna Ghoshal) and discuss the problem with her. She will confess about her deep romantic feelings for Atharv and her brooding over divorcing Ravish and moving in with Atharv.

OMG!

Vividha’s mother will be taken aback by the decision and try to make her understand the importance of marriage. This is when Vividha will shoot back stating that she has seen her parents suffer from an unhappy marriage and so she would rather choose to be with someone she loves.

Will Vividha really divorce Ravish? Will Atharv get to know about the truth?

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

To know more, watch the show or better read Tellychakkar.com.

