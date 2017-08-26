One look at Vrushika Mehta and you know why people call her 'Miss Khoobsurat'. The actor, who is fondly remembered as Sharon from popular youth show 'Dil Dosti Dance', recently started her own YouTube channel Vrushyy Mehta and has since then kept her fans hooked on to her channel.Vrushika has been posting a lot of videos giving out social messages. Her current video is a beautiful dance rendition which she says is straight from her heart.

We got in touch with the actress about the video and she shared,"I would like to dedicate this dance to my guruji Ruchi Sharma Ma'am. Since I started making YouTube videos, I've been regularly receieving request from my fans to upload dance videos and so I thought of making this one. Also it's Ganpati time so I thought this is a perfect time to make this one. "

No wonder why she is called a multi-talented lass!

watch her video here: