Vrushika molested during Holi; shares a powerful video

Vrushika Mehta has a very unique message to share with everyone this Holi.

The actress has shared a Holi video on her YouTube channel. The video highlights how in the garb of colour festivities girls are often subjected to physical harassment.

Talking about the same she shared that this is a real life experience. "I have had this happen to me a few years ago. It puts you off the whole experience of Holi and festivities associated with it. It is a shame that in the same month we glorify Women's day and then subject them to harassment."

Vrushika further added,"I want everyone to enjoy their Holi and stay safe. Immerse yourself in this festival of colours but stay alert."

We could not agree more!

Here checkout the video: