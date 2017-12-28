Wait, What? Shilpa knows who will be eliminated this week!

The Colors' reality show Bigg Boss 11 has been doing really well in terms of gaining popularity and audience responses. The show has been providing its audiences with a wholesome dose of entertainment in the forms of fights, bickering, blame games and backstabbing drama. With the show being so near to its finale, the popularity is just increasing day by day.

But in a recently released video of the show, it seems that the show is all scripted. The video shows Shilpa Shinde talking aout the person who will supposedly be out of the Bigg Boss house this weekend.

Take a look at the video:

There have been multiple allegations about the show being scripted. And it seems like all those allegations are true. In a recent viral video on social media, we hear Shilpa talking to Puneesh saying, “When it will happen to him, then you will get to know. (Whoever the person is, the name has been beeped) is going to be out of the show in the fourteenth week. He is not one of the top fours. He has been on the show just because of this.”

This has not gone well with the audience. All the viewers and ardent followers of the show are slamming the makers of the show for cheating them. their argument for this is, if everything has been pre-planned then the makers are wrong in calling it a reality show. it is a scripted show.

Do you think the show is really scripted? Do let us know your thoughts about it.

Meanwhile, in the thirteenth week of the show, Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma are the ones nominated to leave the house.

Last week, Arshi Khan was very unexpectedly eliminated, that caused a lot of outrage. Let’s see who leaves the house this week.