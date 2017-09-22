Just few days are left for Bigg Boss 11 to hit the screens. While the buzz around the reality show is minimal this year, the makers might be planning for a big surprise.

Long ago, our source informed us, TV beauty Hina Khan was approached by the makers of the reality show. At that time we even buzzed the daily soap actor to know more about it. However, she refuted the news saying, “No it’s not true at all. I’m not even approached.”

We didn't put up with the story because it would not be responsible journalism.

However, now our ears have again heard that, Hina might actually be part of the show. According to a TellyChakkar source, “the makers have indeed approached her and she is getting a big paycheck for it.”

On the other hand, there were reports that Hina would be making a comeback to the fiction space, in a controversial role of a tawaiff. A little birdie negated the news and confirmed that she isn’t doing the fiction show.

Now if one pays attention, all of it all makes sense. Even last year the Khatron Ke Khiladi finalist was approached for the show. Time and again Hina has maintained that she would never do Bigg Boss, despite her being a fan of the show.

Well, it will be a casting coup if EndemolShine India convinces the TV beauty.

We tried getting in touch with the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, fame actor but we couldn’t.

With just nine days away it’ll be interesting to know if India’s favourite bahu gets in the glass walled house.