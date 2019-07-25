Want to produce more Gujarati content: Manasi Parekh

MUMBAI: Manasi Parekh, who is coming up with the first Gujarati web series "Do Not Disturb" as actress and producer, says she wants to produce and explore more entertainment content in Gujarati.



"Creatively, I am in that experimenting space where I want to produce a lot of content. I want to produce narratives that have not been explored in the Gujarati entertainment space. My web sow ‘Do Not disturb' is a step towards that. I think we have not explored the Gujarati web series. These days, not only myself but also other artistes of the state are taking Gujarati entertainment to the next level, which was earlier stuck in time," Manasi told IANS.



"Having said that, I am interested in working in Hindi language programme , too, as always -- whether in films or on TV. As a producer, being a Gujarati who has grown up reading a lot of Gujarati literature and learning music of the region, I want to share it with the world. There are many aspects of our region that have not been explored," she shared.



In "Do Not disturb" she plays a housewife and the story revolves around the daily life of a married couple.



"It is more to do with the bedroom conversation, but it addresses issues that couples have, like insecurity. Although the language is Gujarati, the problems are very universal," she said.



Starting her career in 2004 with "Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi", she appeared in TV shows like "India Calling", "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", and "Sumit Sambhal Lega" among others.



Recently, she appeared in the superhit Bollywood film, "Uri: The Surgical Strike".



She is managing professional and personal lives efficiently, raising her daughter and putting out cute videos on social media. Asked how she looked at the whole new fad of puitting celebrity kids in the media limelight, Manasi said: "In my case, it is about how much information I give out about my daughter, so I have control over it. Social media is a part of our life and that is normal."



"Keeping my baby away from the limelight is okay, but if the media clicks my picture and my daughter is with me, I won't hide her in a blanket. That would not be normal. I am an actress and media is a part of my reality. She should become familiar with that aspect of my life as well. Having said that, what happens with Taimur -- like the paparazzi constantly following him -- is worrisome. Then again, he is the son of the biggest celebrities of the nation, Kareena (Kapoor) and Saif (Ali Khan). Even though as parents they want him to grow away from unwanted attention, locking him in a closed room would not be a healthy option. I like the way Kareena handles it," she added.



"Do Not Disturb" streams from July 26 on the OTT platform MX player.



(Source: IANS)