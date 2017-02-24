Wanted to connect with youth through 'Roadies': Harbhajan Singh

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh says he wanted to connect with youth and that's what urged him to be part of youth-based reality show "MTV Roadies Rising".



He will be seen as a gang leader in the reality show.



"With MTV and 'Roadies', the reach is with the youth more, so I wanted to connect with the youth," Harbhajan told IANS over phone.



The ace cricketer says the show encourages the youth to believe in the power they have within themselves.



"I think the show is (about) getting your own identity out and believing in yourself... They get to learn a lot about life... I feel this is only one show which has a lot happening in just two months," he added.



Apart from Singh, the other gang members for the season 14 of the upcoming show include Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa and Prince Narula.



The show will go on air on MTV from Saturday.

(Source: IANS)