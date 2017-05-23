Was lucky enough to get 'Har Mard Ka...': Aditya Sharma

Child actor Aditya Sharma has been roped in for "Har Mard Ka Dard", and he feels lucky.



The makers had previously zeroed in on child actor Jason D'Souza, who was all set to start the shoot but the makers and the actor couldn't adjust the time for the shoot.



Later, Aditya got finalised for the Life OK show.



Asked about the role, Aditya said: "I am playing the character of Tulsi in the show 'Har Mard ka Dard'. I am very excited for this role. I love to experiment and take up new challenges. I was lucky enough to get this. I hope viewers appreciate my hard work."

(Source: IANS)