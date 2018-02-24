Home > Tv > Tv News
Waseem Mushtaq to be seen in Sajan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo

24 Feb 2018 07:47 PM

Mumbai: The good looking and popular actor, Waseem Mushtaq, who acted in popular shows like Ek Rishta Sajhedari Ka and Laado 2, will be seen on a popular show soon.

There have been reports in the media that Waseem will be joining the cast of Star Plus’ upcoming show Khichdi. However, TellyChakkar has learnt that he has shot for a guest appearance for Khichdi.

Meanwhile, the actor will soon be seen in another show in a special appearance.

We have learnt that he will be seen in SAB TV’s ongoing show Sajan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo (Optimystix) where he will be essaying the role of a cop. His appearance will make the episode a laughing riot.

When we contacted Waseem, he confirmed the news with us and said, “Yes, I am entering the shot and it’s going to be a laughter riot. I just did a guest appearance for Khichdi and not entering the show with a full-fledged role.”  

TellyChakkar wishes Waseem all the best!

