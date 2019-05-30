Watch Drashti Dhami's graceful dance

MUMBAI:Drashti Dhami is one of the most successful and loved actress of television.

The actress has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all. She was last seen in Colors’ Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, and her fans miss her presence on screen.

Well, there is no doubt that Drashti is an exceptionally good dancer, and she dances with a lot of grace. We have seen this when she had participated in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

The ace actress won the show also. Now, there is a video shared by her fan club where she is seen dancing with a company by the name of Lights.Camera.Dance.

the actress looks as gorgeous as ever and dances with grace.

For all you Drashti fans, this will be a delight to watch.

Check the post here.