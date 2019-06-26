Watch! Parth Samthaan doing a Punjabi dance on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most popular and successful shows on television and has made a place in the audience’s hearts. It has also done well on the TRP charts. The lead pair's chemistry, the cast's performance, and the gripping storyline are working their magic on viewers.



All the actors get along with each other, and the testimony to that is the various posts they share on social media of their on-screen and off-screen fun.



Shooting everyday for long hours can be exhausting. But if you have fun people around you, work feels less hectic.



Parth recently shared a post where you can see him and the cast of the serial dancing on the dhol of Punjabi music and having a blast.



Check out the post here.