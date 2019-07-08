“We may have grown apart on-screen but we continue to share a strong bond in real life” – Siddharth Nigam on his bond with Raashul Tandon

MUMBAI: The bond between Aladdin and his partner in adventure, Ginoo, has witnessed a drastic change through the seasons of Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The duo who has been inseparable while taking the viewers through the most thrilling adventures have now turned rivals in the season refresh of the show. Ginoo’s allegiance now lies with evil Zafar, the destroyer of the Kingdom. But does the ‘once’ a friendly pair share the same bond off-screen as well? On-screen a lot has changed and it was interesting to know what Siddharth and Raashul had to share about their off-screen bond.

Aladdin, essayed by the exceptionally talented Siddharth Nigam while Ginoo, played by remarkable Raashul Tandon, who have given the viewers some major friendship goals in the previous season were thrilled to share about their dynamics on and off screen. Raashul said, “We were the first ones to meet when we signed up for this show. We were the central characters and it was necessary for us to know each other well. I think we both clicked and shared a great rapport the first time we met and Siddharth is a phenomenal artist with a warm personality.”

Speaking about the new relationship between Aladdin and Ginoo in the season refresh, Siddharth said, “The dynamics between Aladdin and Ginoo have entirely changed. Ginoo is now loyal to Aladdin’s arch-enemy Zafar and instead of helping Aladdin now, Ginoo is scheming against him.”

Once the camera is turned off, the rivals on-screen become the partners in crime and fun in real life. Raashul said, “We spend almost every day together and I remember our first day of shoot which went on for almost 18 hours straight and it was raining heavily. Despite the long hours we had a blast with the entire team. We often team up and tease our co-stars and there can be no such day where we are on sets and we don’t make the most of it.” To this Siddharth added, “Ginoo is my ‘Bade Bhaiya’ in real life and always will be. I look up to him and can rely on him for anything. In real life too, we are as close as Ginoo and Aladdin were on the show”

Raashul sharing about the dynamics of the artists on the show said, “We are blessed with such talented and beautiful group of artists. There is always a positive vibe on the set.” Adding to this, Siddharth said, “There is something to learn from each artist here and I’m glad to be a part of this show”