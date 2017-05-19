We must eradicate corruption: Shampa on Satyamev Jayate’s current track

Every daily show is not just for entertainment!

Some TV shows are also made to spread awareness about the problems of society and Aakash Aath's Satyamev Jayate is definitely one of them.

The loyal viewers of the daily would know that the current track is focusing on the corruption that takes place in the name of Gana Bibaha (Mass Marriage).

The track will end soon.

We asked Shampa Banerjee, who is playing the lead role of an investigative journalist in the show, about her take on Gana Bibaha and the corruption that takes place behind it.

She opined, “Gana Bibaha is a really noble practice in my opinion as many underprivileged people especially women get married without any financial backup and are able to lead a normal family life...”

“But about corruption... it exists in each and every aspect of modern society now…we must find ways to eradicate it from each and every section of society…SATYA MEVA JAYATE is a step towards it,” she signed off.

Well said, Shampa!

