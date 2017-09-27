Not all the love stories have a happy ending!

Qubool Hai and Ishqbaaaz fame Nehalaxmi Iyer was recently in news of dating her ex co-star Leenesh Mattoo.

Neha and Leenesh fell in love on the sets of Ishqbaaaz.

However, we have now learnt that their relationship has already hit the rocks. Yes, according to our sources, Neha and Leenesh have already parted ways.

TellyChakkar.com got in touch with Neha to get a confirmation, she shared, “Well, Leenesh and I have never been in a relationship. Just because, we used to upload pictures on the social media, people started assuming that we are dating. Leenesh is a good friend. As we both are occupied with our work we are not getting the time to catch up.”

TellyChakkar.com had earlier reported about Neha being in a happy relationship with a non actor named Tejas Nagvekar. Hence, we asked if she is still dating him to which she replied, “We had broken up 10 months ago due to some reasons.”

But now because Leenesh and Neha are single, will she mind dating him? “We don’t share that kind of bond so we can just be friends.” she concluded.



