Wedding celebrations continue for Kapil and Ginni; THIS is how they celebrated with top musicians

MUMBAI: Wedding celebrations for comedian and actor Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath has not ended yet.

After tying the knot in Ginni’s hometown, Jalandhar on 12 December, the couple hosted two receptions, one in Amritsar another in Mumbai. Post his wedding receptions, Kapil immersed himself in his work. He has been constantly shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show season 2, which tasted success in its very first week.

Once again Kapil and Ginni celebrated by hosting a musical evening to mark their union, and the highlight of the occasion was sufi song performed by renowned singers.

Singers like Harshdeep Kaur, Vishal Dadlani, Sunidhi Chauhan, Mika Singh and Shaan, and Kapil’s friends from TV industry including Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti and Rajiv Thakur among others graced the occasion.

Take a look at some of the pictures and videos from the event: