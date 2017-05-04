Wedding with a twist on Sony’s Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey

We all have been loving the quirky chemistry between urban girl Aru (Niyati Fatnani) and village guy Mukhi (Eijaz Khan), haven’t we?

Both of them outdo the ‘Modern vs Old-fashioned’ stereotypes with utmost wit and cheeriness.

As you already know, there are wedding preparations occurring on the show but do you know who is getting married to whom?

As per our sources, the bride and groom are yet a secret and there are going to be multiple twists in the future which will surprise the audience.

TellyChakkar.com got in touch with Ananya Khare who plays Mukhi’s sister Rami Ben on the show. She confirmed with us saying, “The upcoming plot is yet not revealed to us. But there will be two to three different twists and turns around the story. I am sure our audience will be thrilled to watch.”

To whether or not Mukhi and Aru will fall in love, she says, “Their story is unique, and it can go in any direction, but for now it’s a hush-hush.”

Also, we will get to see Aru and Eijaz and the entire cast in an exciting dance sequence in the coming episodes of the show.

Who is getting married?! Guess we’ll have to watch to know!

Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey airs from Monday-Friday at 7.30pm on Sony TV.

Keep reading TellyChakkar.com for more updates..