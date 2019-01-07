What? Anjali to leave the house in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms) is making sure the New Year starts with a bang by bringing engaging tracks for its ardent viewers.



As we know, Anjali has taken New Year resolution from Taarak that he will not eat outside his home. However, he eats in a restaurant with all other men of Gokuldham Society.



Later, Taarak finds out that his picture has been taken by Hathi’s friend’s wife when he was eating Samosa and Chaat, and has been uploaded on social media. Hathi’s friend’s wife is also friends with Anjali, which could mean trouble for Taarak. Tapu and Goli are called on for help and asked to distract Anjali and stop her from checking her phone. They meet her, chat with her and then hide her phone. She nonetheless manages to find it. Taarak asks them to break it instead, which they do. But Gogi comes in the meantime and fixes it, unaware of the plan. Anjali goes to her room and checks her phone.



In the meanwhile, Taarak and gents reach home, scared that she must have found out by now. Now they are sure that she is going to scold Taarak. But Anjali surprises them by telling that she has prepared kachori and samosa for all of them. But as all the men were already full, they make excuses. She asks Taarak to eat something thinking he must have not eaten anything the entire day. Taarak feels bad about lying to his wife. So he confesses about having broken the resolution. She gets upset and packs her bags and leaves home.



What will happen next?