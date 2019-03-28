This is what Arjun Bijlani does between shots!

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is one of the most loved stars on television. The actor rose to fame with his performance as Mayank in famous serial Miley Jab Hum Tum and has a massive fan following.

Arjun these days is ruling the hearts of the audience with his performance as Deep in Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan, where he is the hero as well as the villain of the serial. He has won many awards for his performance.

Sometimes, amidst your busy work seclude, you like to take a little break, and so does Arjun. He likes to make funny videos and upload them to entertain his fans.

Arjun shared one such video where you can see him saying a dialogue in a funny way.

Check the post here.