News

This is what Arjun Bijlani does between shots!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Mar 2019 07:09 PM

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is one of the most loved stars on television. The actor rose to fame with his performance as Mayank in famous serial Miley Jab Hum Tum and has a massive fan following.

Arjun these days is ruling the hearts of the audience with his performance as Deep in Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan, where he is the hero as well as the villain of the serial. He has won many awards for his performance.

Sometimes, amidst your busy work seclude, you like to take a little break, and so does Arjun. He likes to make funny videos and upload them to entertain his fans.

Arjun shared one such video where you can see him saying a dialogue in a funny way.

Check the post here.

View this post on Instagram

Aise hi #timepass

A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on

Tags > Arjun Bijlani, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Colors tv, Miley Jab Hum Tum, funny video, Deep, villain, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh enjoy vacation in...

Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh enjoy vacation in Canada
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-top
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
Chavvi Mittal
Chavvi Mittal
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi

poll

Who carries the drape better?

Jennifer Winget/ Hina Khan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days