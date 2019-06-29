News

THIS' is what Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan are doing in Switzerland!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Jun 2019 06:34 PM
MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most popular and successful shows on television and has made a place in the audience’s hearts. It has also done well on the TRP charts. The lead pair's chemistry, the cast's performance, and the gripping storyline are working their magic on viewers.
 
All the actors get along with each other, and the testimony to that is the various posts they share on social media of their on-screen and off-screen fun.

The show has been presenting quite some engaging episodes where Anurag and Prerna are facing yet another challenge in the form of Mr. Bajaj.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

Anurag has been trapped by Ronit and Mr. Bajaj. The track will now proceed to a court hearing. Post that, viewers will witness a twist in the storyline for which Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee, Sahil Anand, and some other members of the cast have flown off to Switzerland. While they were extremely excited about their travel, they had to head to shoot as soon as they landed. However, they are still managing to have a good time.

The actors have been posting some fun pictures from their time there. Erica and Parth even played 'the stare game'.

Check out their pictures below.

 

 

 

65668728_381940599099575_5571774421527825413_n.mp4

Don’t these pictures give you wanderlust?

