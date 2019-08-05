News

WHAT! Hina Khan is giving a tough time to her ‘STYLIST’!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Aug 2019 08:30 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. Her hard work and dedication towards her career have proved that she is one of the finest actresses the television industry can boast of.

After making a smashing entry at the red carpet of Cannes and experimenting with her characters, from playing a protagonist to an antagonist, Hina is now prepping up to take a big leap into Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt’s next. She has been working on her look, and her transformation is amazing. While she is pretty active on social media and frequently puts up posts on how she is preparing for her role, she recently shared a picture of her with her makeup artist.

Make-up and hairstylist Saba Sayed was styling her, and she took a picture and humourously captioned it saying that she gave her a tough time today.

It looks like Hina and her hairstylist bond pretty well. What say?

 

Tags > Hina Khan, stylist, social media, Bollywood, Vikram Bhatt, makeup artist,

