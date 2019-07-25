News

This is what Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Shubhavi Choksey looked like as a child!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jul 2019 07:50 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Shubhavi Choksey, who has gained immense popularity with her character of Mohini in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, looked pretty and adorable even in her childhood days.

Shubhavi shared a cute picture of her on Instagram, mentioning, 'Look what I found ?? My mom says I was around 2years old #memories #childhood #loveparents #blessed.'

Take a look!

Isn’t she adorable?

Shubhaavi made her TV debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She recently made her digital debut with AltBalaji’s Medically Yours in the role of Dr Janvi, a pediatrician and mother of Shantanu Maheshwari's character.

Tags > Shubhavi Choksey, Instagram, Mohini in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Star Plus, #childhood #loveparents #blessed, childhood days,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra on the...

Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi
Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Captain Jack Sparrow
Captain Jack Sparrow
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta

past seven days