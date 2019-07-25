This is what Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Shubhavi Choksey looked like as a child!

MUMBAI: Actress Shubhavi Choksey, who has gained immense popularity with her character of Mohini in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, looked pretty and adorable even in her childhood days.



Shubhavi shared a cute picture of her on Instagram, mentioning, 'Look what I found ?? My mom says I was around 2years old #memories #childhood #loveparents #blessed.'



Take a look!

Isn’t she adorable?

Shubhaavi made her TV debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She recently made her digital debut with AltBalaji’s Medically Yours in the role of Dr Janvi, a pediatrician and mother of Shantanu Maheshwari's character.